No Change In Petrol Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 12:50 AM

No Change in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The government on Friday kept unchanged the prices of petrol at Rs 262 per liter for the next fifteen days, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced here.

However, the prices of per liter diesel have been enhanced by Rs7.

5 per liter keeping in view the increasing prices of petroleum products in the international market during the past couple of days. Diesel would be now sold at Rs 260.5 per liter against its sale at Rs 253 per liter.

Announcing the petroleum prices, the minister said, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) did its best to pass on the minimum possible burden of increasing prices to people.

