UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In Petrol Prices: Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:59 PM

No change in Petrol prices: Finance Ministry

The government on Thursday decided not to change the prices of the petroleum products for the month of October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The government on Thursday decided not to change the prices of the petroleum products for the month of October.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs. 104.06, petrol Rs. 103.97, Kerosene Rs. 65.29 and Light Diesel Oil would be Rs. 62.86 during the month of October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price October Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

46 minutes ago

Italy Needs Stricter Measures for Transport, High ..

1 minute ago

Officers suspended over absence from duty

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.