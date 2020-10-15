No change in Petrol prices: Finance Ministry

The government on Thursday decided not to change the prices of the petroleum products for the month of October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The government on Thursday decided not to change the prices of the petroleum products for the month of October.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs. 104.06, petrol Rs. 103.97, Kerosene Rs. 65.29 and Light Diesel Oil would be Rs. 62.86 during the month of October.