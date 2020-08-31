UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In Petroleum Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:58 PM

No change in petroleum prices

The government on Monday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the month of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Monday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the month of September.

"The Government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices of August for the month of September 2020," said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

August September 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Belarusian Ambassador Comes to German Foreign Mini ..

32 seconds ago

KP PA condemned remarks of JUI MPA

33 seconds ago

Speaker PA Pervez Elahi calls on Chief Minister

35 seconds ago

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque ..

36 seconds ago

Three killed in separate incidents

38 seconds ago

OSCE Hopes Dialogue Between Belarusian Gov't, Oppo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.