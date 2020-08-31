No change in petroleum prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The government on Monday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the month of September.

"The Government has decided to maintain the petroleum prices of August for the month of September 2020," said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.