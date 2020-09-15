No change in petroleum prices

The government on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the next half of the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of various petroleum products at the existing level for the next half of the current month.

"There will be no change in the prices of petroleum products. The prices will remain the same," said a brief statement issued by the Finance Ministry.\932