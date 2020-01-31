No change in petroleum prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The petroleum price would remain unchanged for the month of February, Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"The government has decided to maintain the existing prices of petroleum products for the month of February, 2020" said a press statement issued by the ministry.