No change in POL prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The government on Sunday decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for next fortnight.

The existing prices would remain effective till March 15, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Accordingly, petrol will be sold at Rs111.90 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs116.07, kerosene oil at Rs80.19 and light diesel oil at Rs79.23.