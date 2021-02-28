UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Change In POL Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

No change in POL prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The government on Sunday decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for next fortnight.

The existing prices would remain effective till March 15, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Accordingly, petrol will be sold at Rs111.90 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs116.07, kerosene oil at Rs80.19 and light diesel oil at Rs79.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil March Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

2 hours ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

4 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.