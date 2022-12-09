UrduPoint.com

No Change In SPI-based Weekly Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

No change in SPI-based weekly inflation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation remained unchanged during the week ended on December 08 as compared to the previous week for the combined consumption group.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group remained constant at 218.51 points, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 30.66 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also remained unchanged at 227.45 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22,888 declined by 0.02 percent whereas for consumption groups from Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, it witnessed a nominal increase of 0.01 for each group.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.

06%) items increased, 08 (15.69%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (25.48%), chicken (3.70%), potatoes (3.68%), pulse masoor (0.38%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.32%) vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.32%), pulse gram (0.30%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.28%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included onions (8.74%), bananas (2.36%), rice basmati broken (2.22%), eggs (1.98%), salt powdered (1.33%) and sugar (1.17%), non-food items, LPG (2.47%) and match box (1.95%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included chillies powdered (40.90%), gur (4.76%) and electricity for Q1 (2.67%)..

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on YOY basis included onions (422.57%), diesel (64.57%), tea packets (62.61%), salt powdered (57.35%), eggs (55.28%), petrol (53.85%), gents sponge chappal (52.21%), bananas (50.58%), tomatoes (49.04%), pulse gram (48.06%), pulse moong (45.44%), mustard oil (42.96%) and pulse mash (39.98%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price December All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

20 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.