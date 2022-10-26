UrduPoint.com

No Concrete Proposal Yet On EU's Price Cap On Russian Gas - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The European Commission has not yet put forward any concrete proposal on a price cap on natural gas from Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.

"We had a meeting of the energy ministers of the EU yesterday in Luxembourg, and there was no concrete proposal to be put on the table yet when it comes to gas," Szijjarto said in an interview.

"The European Commission should put the proposal on the table soon, but I don't know what time they will be ready."

