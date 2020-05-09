No consensus between Sindh govt, traders on reopening of markets yet

(@fidahassanain)

The talks between both sides remained inconclusive as government representatives asked the traders for reopening of ‘specific businesses’ while the traders demand was that all markets should be reopened.

Some traders said that Sindh government summoned a list of markets from the traders for Monday which would be sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for final approval to resume their activities. The traders asked Sindh Chief Minister to consult the PM on Saturday (today) to finalize the decision.

Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Imtiaz Shaikh held the meeting with traders which was also attended by MQM-P leaders including Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, as well as representatives of traders including Ateeq Mir, Sharjeel Goplani, Rizwan Irfan, Habib Shaikh, Jameel Paracha, Hammad Punawala and others.

After the meeting, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani hinted permission to reopening of some businesses in Sindh by easing the lockdown measures against Coronavirus.

MQM-P’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel had said earlier in the meeting that agreement was made for reopening all trade centres.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan was of the view that they were writing a letter with the Sindh government to the Centre regarding the decisions.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar asked traders to show patience.

However, all traders insisted to reopen of all markets from Monday (May 9) across Sindh.

They said that all trade bodies were complying with the government’s orders from the first day of lockdown continued for two months.

The traders assured the government’s representatives that they would follow the SOPs issued by the higher authorities, agreeing to implement the precautionary measures under the monitoring of the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of their respective areas.

Another trade leader Rizwan Irfan urged the provincial government to formally announce the resumption of business activities from Monday.

They also insisted to reopen all markets without any discrimination for the type of businesses as the traders have already faced serious troubles due to the lockdown situation.