MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) There is no consensus yet on the future of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and the matter will be discussed in December at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima said on Thursday, not ruling out a short extension of the deal.

Equatorial Guinea believes that the oil market is now stable, therefore, the OPEC+ deal should be extended for a short period of time, and then it would be necessary to monitor the situation closely due to the possible increase in demand, the minister also told reporters, stressing that this is his country's stand, while not all nations would favor production increase.