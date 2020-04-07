No Consensus Yet on Oil Production Cuts Between Russia, Saudi Arabia - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no consensus on oil production cuts between Moscow and Riyadh, a source familiar with the preparations for the upcoming OPEC+ meeting told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) There is no consensus on oil production cuts between Moscow and Riyadh, a source familiar with the preparations for the upcoming OPEC+ meeting told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik that Russia would participate in the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for April 9.

"There is no consensus between the main countries of the format [OPEC+], we are talking about Russia and Saudi Arabia, so far there is no reduction in oil production. Most likely, everything will be decided on the day of the meeting. It's difficult to predict the results so far," the source said, adding that the draft agreement was ready by April 6, when the initial meeting was planned.

According to the source, "some countries even agreed, but the consensus was not reached because of the position of Saudi Arabia, which did not agree with quotas."