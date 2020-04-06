No Damage After Attack on Facilities of US Oil Company in Southern Iraq - Oil Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) There was no damage and no casualties after five rockets landed near US oil service company Halliburton's site in the southern Iraqi province of Basra, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Monday.

"Following the incident, there is no material damage, and people were not injured," the ministry said in a statement published by the state-run INA news agency.

Three rockets fell in uninhabited areas, and two others landed near the facilities used by Iraqi and foreign companies.

The first rocket was fired at 03:30 on Monday morning (00:30 GMT), and the last was launched at 07:30, according to the ministry.

The ministry also said that it "condemned" such crimes, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and its influence on the global economy and oil prices.