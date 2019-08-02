No-deal Brexit an 'instantaneous' shock to economy: Carney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry.

"With no deal the shock to the economy is instantaneous and instantly.... you actually have businesses that are no longer economic," he said, warning that prices on imported goods could also rise suddenly.