No-deal Brexit An 'instantaneous' Shock To Economy: Carney
Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:16 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry.
"With no deal the shock to the economy is instantaneous and instantly.... you actually have businesses that are no longer economic," he said, warning that prices on imported goods could also rise suddenly.