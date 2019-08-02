UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No-deal Brexit An 'instantaneous' Shock To Economy: Carney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

No-deal Brexit an 'instantaneous' shock to economy: Carney

Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Friday warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a shock for Britain, causing supply disruption and potentially undermining entire sectors of the economy such as the car industry.

"With no deal the shock to the economy is instantaneous and instantly.... you actually have businesses that are no longer economic," he said, warning that prices on imported goods could also rise suddenly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Car Bank Brexit Industry

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Robina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa Co ..

56 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices t ..

58 seconds ago

Proposed land acquired for children hospital

1 minute ago

Crocodiles hunt in flooded Indian city

1 minute ago

Opposition to accept defeat: Pakistan Tehreek-e-In ..

1 minute ago

Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.