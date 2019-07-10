UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No-Deal Brexit Remains Key Domestic Source Of Risk For EU Economy - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:47 PM

No-Deal Brexit Remains Key Domestic Source of Risk for EU Economy - European Commission

The United Kingdom's possible withdrawal from the European Union without a deal on exit conditions, ratified by both sides, remains the main domestic source of risk for the EU economy, the European Commission said in its interim summer economic forecast, released on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The United Kingdom's possible withdrawal from the European Union without a deal on exit conditions, ratified by both sides, remains the main domestic source of risk for the EU economy, the European Commission said in its interim summer economic forecast, released on Wednesday.

"On the domestic side, given the purely technical assumption of status quo in terms of trading relations between the EU27 and the UK, a "no deal" Brexit remains a major source of risk," the forecast read.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in late March but failed to do so because the parliament refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May. The European Union gave London until October 31 to find a way out of the deadlock.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union London United Kingdom Brexit March May October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

6 minutes ago

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

13 minutes ago

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

13 minutes ago

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' campaign starts, peopl ..

7 minutes ago

American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy i ..

7 minutes ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.