No decision yet on US tariffs on France: official

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Washington has not yet decided whether to impose punitive tariffs on $2.4 billion in French goods in retaliation for a digital services tax targeting American technology giants, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

He has discussed the dispute with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and together they "will be reviewing it with the president," Mnuchin said on CNBC.

"No decisions have been made yet." France approved the digital services tax last summer targeting Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google and other multinationals accused of moving their profits offshore to evade taxes.

President Donald Trump, who has deployed aggressive tariff actions against allies and rivals alike, opened an investigation and threatened 100 percent duties on French goods including cheeses, beauty products and handbags.

A USTR investigation in January ruled the tax was "unreasonable" and discriminates against US firms, and requested public comment on the tariff plan as well as the goods that should be targeted or spared.

France has sought a diplomatic resolution, including by negotiating a broader international tax framework to deal with digital commerce, under the auspices of the OECD.

But discussions within the OECD have so far failed, and on June 17, Mnuchin called for a "pause" while governments focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

