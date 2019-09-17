UrduPoint.com
No Decisions Made Yet On Benefits For Rosneft To Develop Arctic - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

No Decisions Made Yet on Benefits for Rosneft to Develop Arctic - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Kremlin has not yet decided on benefits for energy giant Rosneft on Arctic development projects, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Earlier, the Kommersant daily published a story stating that Rosneft was unhappy with the lack of a decision on tax benefits worth 2.

6 trillion rubles ($40.48 billion) for the Arctic development project.

"We still do not comment. I always say that we do not comment on official correspondence. So far, no decisions have been made in this regard, and we will not comment on all official correspondence," Peskov told reporters.

