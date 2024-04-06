Open Menu

No Delay In Wheat Procurement Target Decision, Clarifies Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM

No delay in wheat procurement target decision, clarifies finance ministry

In response to reports appearing in a section of the press, the Finance Ministry here on Saturday clarified that there had been no delay in the decision-making process regarding wheat procurement targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In response to reports appearing in a section of the press, the Finance Ministry here on Saturday clarified that there had been no delay in the decision-making process regarding wheat procurement targets.

“News stories appearing in a section of the press have given the misleading impression that ECC has delayed the decision on wheat procurement targets. There is no truth to these assertions,” the ministry said in a statement issue here.

The Economic Coordination of the Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet discussed the matters related to wheat procurement in its meeting held on April 4, 2024 and after considering the views of the relevant federal ministries, the members of the ECC felt that it would be advisable to include the provincial governments in the deliberations, as they would be responsible to implement the decisions on the ground.

The meeting was therefore reconvened on April 5 and representatives of all the provincial governments participated, the statement added.

They provided updates to the committee on the latest situation relating to procurement of wheat in their respective areas and apprised it of their requirements for bank credit for the purpose.

The committee after detailed deliberations approved the procurement target proposed by the Ministry of Food Security and the provinces and the cash credit limits required for the purpose.

The relevant departments did not suggest any enhancement or reduction in targets presented by the Ministry of Food Security, neither did the ECC approve any such change.

The government of Punjab informed the Committee that it was closely monitoring the wheat situation in the province and had initiated procurement process. They further informed that the provincial government would continue to intervene to make sure that farmers are able to sell their produce at the support price level.

The ECC in its inaugural meeting resolved that all the matters brought before it would be deliberated in detail with a view to make informed decisions, instead of rushing through and rubber-stamping hasty measures.

The Committee would also continue to ensure that all the stakeholders are onboard before arriving at decisions which have far reaching implications. The detailed discussions during the meetings of the ECC on April 4 and 5, 2024 are reflective of this policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Bank Price April All Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much dela ..

CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project

6 minutes ago
 FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanli ..

FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaste ..

6 minutes ago
  

 

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

3 hours ago
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

5 hours ago
 Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft prob ..

Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft probe belonged to friend

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

6 hours ago
 Forecasting future of science to keep Swiss diplom ..

Forecasting future of science to keep Swiss diplomatic hub buzzing

3 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

9 hours ago
 Afghan kids learn in makeshift schools six months ..

Afghan kids learn in makeshift schools six months after major quake

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business