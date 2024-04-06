No Delay In Wheat Procurement Target Decision, Clarifies Finance Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM
In response to reports appearing in a section of the press, the Finance Ministry here on Saturday clarified that there had been no delay in the decision-making process regarding wheat procurement targets
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) In response to reports appearing in a section of the press, the Finance Ministry here on Saturday clarified that there had been no delay in the decision-making process regarding wheat procurement targets.
“News stories appearing in a section of the press have given the misleading impression that ECC has delayed the decision on wheat procurement targets. There is no truth to these assertions,” the ministry said in a statement issue here.
The Economic Coordination of the Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet discussed the matters related to wheat procurement in its meeting held on April 4, 2024 and after considering the views of the relevant federal ministries, the members of the ECC felt that it would be advisable to include the provincial governments in the deliberations, as they would be responsible to implement the decisions on the ground.
The meeting was therefore reconvened on April 5 and representatives of all the provincial governments participated, the statement added.
They provided updates to the committee on the latest situation relating to procurement of wheat in their respective areas and apprised it of their requirements for bank credit for the purpose.
The committee after detailed deliberations approved the procurement target proposed by the Ministry of Food Security and the provinces and the cash credit limits required for the purpose.
The relevant departments did not suggest any enhancement or reduction in targets presented by the Ministry of Food Security, neither did the ECC approve any such change.
The government of Punjab informed the Committee that it was closely monitoring the wheat situation in the province and had initiated procurement process. They further informed that the provincial government would continue to intervene to make sure that farmers are able to sell their produce at the support price level.
The ECC in its inaugural meeting resolved that all the matters brought before it would be deliberated in detail with a view to make informed decisions, instead of rushing through and rubber-stamping hasty measures.
The Committee would also continue to ensure that all the stakeholders are onboard before arriving at decisions which have far reaching implications. The detailed discussions during the meetings of the ECC on April 4 and 5, 2024 are reflective of this policy.
Recent Stories
CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project
FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaste ..
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft probe belonged to friend
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Forecasting future of science to keep Swiss diplomatic hub buzzing
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Afghan kids learn in makeshift schools six months after major quake
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI for resolving Kiryana merchants' problems on priority10 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges PIA to resume Peshawar-Karachi operations2 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders check on price hike during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed2 hours ago
-
Bed-capacity in Children Hospital to be expanded up to 450: Commissioner2 hours ago
-
FWMC and 24 local bodies ink agreement for cleanliness: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaster resilience6 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 4,900 to Rs 245,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister, HanGeng discuss Investment opportunities in Gawadar4 hours ago
-
China's coastal bulk freight index flat in March7 hours ago
-
China's smartphone output surges in first two months8 hours ago