No department exempted from audit: Chairman PAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan Tuesday said all the public departments were bound to conduct audits regularly as no department was exempted from audit as per constitution.

During his visit along with a delegation of the PAC to the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) here, the PAC Chairman said no department can be given permission to give it exemption from the audit.

Taking keen interest in the modern system of the audit, the delegation stressed the need to focus on forensic audit.

The delegation comprising members of the Committee Sardar Riaz Mazari MNA, Dr Afzal Khan MNA, Wajiha Qamar MNA, Nuzhat Pathan MNA, and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visited various section of the office.

Later, AGP Muhammad Afzal Gondal briefed the delegation on the working of the Audit Department.

PAC delegation appreciated the performance of the Audit Department and assured its full support to the Audit Department in accomplishment of its constitutionality mandated role and assignment.