No Details on Belarus Potentially Buying Oil Field in Russia - Kremlin

There are no details yet on Belarus potentially buying an oil deposit in Russia, but the issue is being considered, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) There are no details yet on Belarus potentially buying an oil deposit in Russia, but the issue is being considered, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Belta news agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported the idea of his belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to buy an oil field in Russia.

"There are no details on that yet, Belarus has raised the issue and our relevant ministries and agencies will work on that," the spokesman said.