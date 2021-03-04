UrduPoint.com
No Differences Among OGRA Members Over Commercial Licensing Of Flare-gas: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

No differences among OGRA members over commercial licensing of flare-gas: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday rejected a news item appearing in some sections of media regarding differences among its members over the issuance of flare-gas licences for commercial use.

"It is categorically rebutted that the authority has any differences on the issue of licensing of 'Flare Gas' for utilization in industry," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement. He said the decision on licences would be made on completion of the requisite documents and other formalities in strict compliance with law and rules.

