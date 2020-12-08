No Dirty Oil Left in Transneft Pipelines on Russian Territory - Top Manager

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) No contaminated oil is left in the pipelines of Russia's oil transport company Transneft, a top manager said on Monday.

"I see questions about the contaminated oil. The problem has been solved.

There is no more contaminated oil in the Transneft system on the territory of the Russian Federation," the manager said at a briefing.

In April 2019, the delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe via the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted, as it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Transneft repays compensations for the damage due to oil pollution.