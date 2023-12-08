No disruption of wheat supply to AJK: Spokesperson MNFS&R

Spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Mujeeb-ur-Rahman on Friday said that Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) did not stop the supply of wheat to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Spokesman of the Ministry of National food Security and Research Mujeeb-ur-Rahman on Friday said that Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) did not stop the supply of wheat to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a press statement, he said that there is no truth in the news of halting the supply of wheat to Kashmir that was attributed to the Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Muhammad Mehmood.

He mentioned that the AJK Food Department currently owes Rs 9.

7 billion to PASSCO for wheat payments, adding that the corporation has engaged with the Food Department of Kashmir to develop a strategy for settling the outstanding wheat arrears.

He further informed that PASCO continues to supply wheat to AJK, besides working on a strategy to clear the arrears and settle the outstanding amount to maintain the smooth supply of the commodity to Azad Kashmir for fulfilling its requirements.

He said that the outstanding amount of different agencies stood over Rs 57 billion on which PASSCO was paying 23 percent interest rate.