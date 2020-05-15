UrduPoint.com
No Downgrading Of Pakistan's B3 Rating By Moody's: Finance Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:56 PM

The Ministry of Finance said Friday that the rating review conducted by Moody's Investor Service on May 14, 2020 did not downgrade Pakistan's B3 rating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance said Friday that the rating review conducted by Moody's Investor Service on May 14, 2020 did not downgrade Pakistan's B3 rating.

The Moody's Investor Service has only placed the current rating under review for downgrade in case the G-20 COVID-19 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (G-20 DSSI) extends to private sector creditors, the ministry said in a statement issued here.

"The action is, therefore, not Pakistan specific and is in line with Moody's global approach to place under review for downgrade all sovereigns availing the G-20 DSSI," it added.

The ministry further said that the review by the Moody's Investor Service acknowledged that Pakistan had not indicated any interest in extending its debt service relief request to the private sector creditors and that the country's fundamentals remained strong and on track.

The review also appreciates that amid the pandemic, Pakistan's economic, financial and institutional strength remained materially unchanged, it added.

