No Effect On World Prices From Kazakhstan Halting Gas Exports Next Winter - QazaqGaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) World prices will stay unaffected by Kazakhstan halting gas exports next winter since the volumes are not big, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, chairman of QazaqGaz's Management board, told Sputnik.

"We do not think it will have an impact on world prices, because export volumes are small, especially since it is not a spot contract, but a long-term contract," Zharkeshov said.

In February, Kazakhstan announced it will suspend gas exports next winter to ensure its domestic market is fully supplied.

