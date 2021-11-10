No exercise under consideration to stop releasing SPI data: Muzammil

Spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam said Wednesday that there was no exercise under consideration to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :

Responding to news reports published in a section of press, Aslam said that a question was raised during committee discussions about best international practice for essential commodities price reporting.

Encouragingly, PBS reporting of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and SPI was prompt than India and Bangladesh, he added.

"Just to put record straight. No such exercise under consideration. When committees discussing the prices, question was raised on best international practice for essential commodities price reporting. Encouragingly, PBS reporting of CPI & SPI is prompt than India & Bangladesh," he tweeted.