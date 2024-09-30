Open Menu

No Extension In Filing Income Tax Returns: FBR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified on Monday that there will be no extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2024, contrary to media reports.

The board clarified that media reports about extension of income tax returns filing date are untrue, said a statement issued here.

The FBR urged all taxpayers to file their income tax returns immediately to avoid penalties and legal action.

