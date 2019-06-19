No extension in last date of Tax Declaration Scheme: Chairman FBR informs NA body

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday reiterated that there would be no extension in the last date of Asset Declaration Scheme, which provides an opportunity to all Pakistani citizens to declare and legalize their undisclosed assets before June 30, 2019.

"Extension is not possible," the Chairman told the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, chaired by MNA Asad Umar here, after some members suggested for extending the date for the scheme so that maximum number of people could take benefit.

The chairman categorically stated that the scheme had nothing to do with government's agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), the board of which is scheduled to meet on July 3 to consider Extended Fund Facility Agreement with Pakistan.

He, however, clarified that the people who wanted to take benefit of the Tax Declaration Scheme would be facilitated by allowing them to just declare their assets before or by the date and pay their dues after the date.

The FBR Chairman did not shared with the committee quantum response to the scheme, saying that the objective of the scheme was not tax collection but to provide people an opportunity of transition from Benami law, which would be implemented from July 1.

Unlike in past, when the governments would find themselves handicapped, FBR had already collected information of assets from different sources, including banks, distribution companies etc.

He informed the committee that there were around 45 million bank account holders in the country but only one million were registered taxpayers.

Similarly out of around 340,000 industrial utility connection holders only 43,000 were registered and same was the case with around 3.1 million commercial utility connection holders.

He said that a facilitation center had been established at NADRA, where an individual could go and check details about his/her assets by proving personal information secretly.

Similarly, he added, that the FBR would also launch a portal where the details of assets would be available and an individual can check by entering the number of his identity card.

The FBR Chairman said that in order to facilitate people, the tax declaration scheme was also translated into Urdu language.

He, however admitted that it was easy task to transform the 77 year old tax culture, adding efforts are being made to put system on track.

He said that in order to reduce corruption, the FBR has been focusing on automation to reduce human intervention in the tax collection system.

He said the return filing had already been automated and now the Sales Tax filing was automated and put on the online system.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Revenue, Hammad Azhar said that due consultations were held with business community on Benami Law and their recommendations were considered.

He said that interactive sessions with the business community still continue and a helpline had also been created for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the committee also discussed "The Eradication of Ribba Bill 2019" and asked State Bank of Pakistan to come with workable strategy in this regard.

"The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill 2019 was discussed and the committee sought proposals from the concerned quarters to come up with proposals for redressal.

The committee also discussed Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2019 and The Foreign Exchange Regulations (Amendment) Bill 2019.

To a question about the appointment of SBP governor, Finance Secretary, Naveed Kamran Baloch informed the committee that due procedure was followed in this regard.