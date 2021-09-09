No extension in tax returns filing date after Sept 30: FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday decided for no extension in tax returns filing date after September 30, to ensure the in-time tax collection in the country.

Improvement of tax compliance culture is prime objective of the government and FBR is actively trying to achieve it with the cooperation of taxpayers, said a press release.

The decision of non-extension in due date for filing of return last year saw an overwhelming response from taxpayers.

In view of this, the Iris portal for filing of return this year was operationalized with effect from 1st of July, 2021 in order to facilitate the compliant taxpayers.

The FBR has advised all taxpayers required to file tax return by 30th September, 2021 to fulfill their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log-in for submission of returns near deadline.

The FBR has reiterated that there will be no extension in due date for filing of income tax return.