UrduPoint.com

No Financial Emergency In Country: Miftah Ismail

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 10:04 PM

No financial emergency in country: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday said the government was out of financial crisis now after raising the petroleum prices twice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday said the government was out of financial crisis now after raising the petroleum prices twice.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would at some point announce austerity measures to save government expenditures, but there was not any plan of declaration of financial emergency.

"The Prime Minister will at some point announce austerity measures to save government expenditures. But there is not going to be any declaration of financial emergency. Nor is there any financial emergency. After two increases in petrol prices, we are out of the financial crisis," he tweeted.

