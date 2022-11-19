UrduPoint.com

No Forced Business Closures On The Issue Of Smog, Dengue: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 07:10 PM

No forced business closures on the issue of smog, dengue: commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Ali Jan said on Saturday that there would be no forced closures of businesses and industry premises on the issue of smog and dengue, and notices would be issues before taking any action against violators of laws.

Talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar at his office here, he promised all-out support to the LCCI on all legal and genuine issues. LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present.

The commissioner said he had directed all departments to have meetings with the LCCI representatives to identify the challenges, being faced by the business community. "The LCCI is the largest stakeholder and its input is of prime importance for the sake of economy," he added.

Ali Jan said the secretaries of all provincial departments would have meetings at the LCCI soon and prepare their recommendations to be forwarded to the chief minister for implementation.

The commissioner said six sites had been identified for parking plazas. He said he believed in consultations; therefore, a mechanism of joint meetings would be evolved.

He agreed with LCCI President Kashif Anwar that all possible facilitation would be given to the industry. He also shared his market visit plans with the LCCI president.

Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI would soon install fire hydrant to promote this culture. He also highlighted the issues of parking plazas, traffic, smog and notices to the industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Chief Minister Dengue Business Visit Traffic Market All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.