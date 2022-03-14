UrduPoint.com

No Fuel Shortage, 'highest Stocks Cover' Available For One Month: Hammad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

No fuel shortage, 'highest stocks cover' available for one month: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about the shortage of fuel stocks in the country, teaming it 'fake and contrary to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about the shortage of fuel stocks in the country, teaming it 'fake and contrary to the facts.

'"Some newspapers have carried out a news that only 5 days fuel stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts," the minister said in a tweet.

Currently, Hammad clarified that the country had the 'highest stocks cover' of diesel and petrol as compared to last many years, which were sufficient to meet needs of more than one month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Stocks

Recent Stories

Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convoc ..

Father and daughter get PhD degrees in same convocation

2 minutes ago
 35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

2 minutes ago
 Five hurt in road mishap

Five hurt in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 National Championship: Diamond Paints, Newage/Mast ..

National Championship: Diamond Paints, Newage/Master Paints in semis

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests suspect in murder case

Police arrests suspect in murder case

26 minutes ago
 Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>