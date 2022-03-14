No fuel shortage, 'highest stocks cover' available for one month: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about the shortage of fuel stocks in the country, teaming it 'fake and contrary to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday refuted a news item appeared in a section of the press about the shortage of fuel stocks in the country, teaming it 'fake and contrary to the facts.

'"Some newspapers have carried out a news that only 5 days fuel stock is left. This is fake and contrary to the facts," the minister said in a tweet.

Currently, Hammad clarified that the country had the 'highest stocks cover' of diesel and petrol as compared to last many years, which were sufficient to meet needs of more than one month.