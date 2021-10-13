UrduPoint.com

No Further Extension In Deadline For Filing Tax Returns: FBR

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) once again made it clear on Wednesday that there would be no further extension in deadline for filing tax returns for the fiscal year 2021 beyond October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) once again made it clear on Wednesday that there would be no further extension in deadline for filing tax returns for the fiscal year 2021 beyond October 15.

FBR Spokesperson, Asad Tahir Cheema in a statement issued here said that only two days were left for filing the tax returns and urged people to do the same as soon as possible.

He said that the FBR online portal was working smoothly round-the-clock while capacity of IT system had also been improved.

