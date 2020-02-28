UrduPoint.com
No Further Extension In Filing Of Income Tax Returns: FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

No further extension in filing of income tax returns: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Friday that there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019.

According to press statement issued here, the board would replace the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 with the list of 2019, adding those who did not file returns in tax year 2019 would be removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson added that the number of tax filers has risen to 2.446902 million till this date, which shows increase of 45 percent against 1.687 filers registered during the previous year. The filers include 2.342701 million individuals, 62403 Association of Persons and 40988 companies.

The spokesperson said that the tax returns during the month of February 2020 have also increased by 17 percent when compared to the same month of last year.

