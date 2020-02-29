UrduPoint.com
No Further Extension In Filing Of Income Tax Returns: FBR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

No further extension in filing of income tax returns: FBR

Federal Board of Revenue has said there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Federal board of Revenue has said there would be no further extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the tax year 2019.According to a press statement, the FBR would replace the Active Taxpayer list of 2018 with the list of 2019, and those who did not file returns in tax year 2019 would be removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the FBR spokesperson said the number of tax filers has risen by 45 percent this year, as compared to previous year.

