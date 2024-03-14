Open Menu

No Further Increase In Circular Debt At Close Of Year: Musadik

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:21 PM

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

The Minister of Energy mentioned that the circular debt was around 2310 billion rupees at the end of last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Minister of Energy Musadik Malik has said there will be no further increase in the circular debt at the close of this year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he mentioned that the circular debt was around 2310 billion rupees at the end of last year.

The Minister of Energy said it will be our effort to bring down electricity generation cost, reduce line losses and check power pilferage. Doing so, he said, will help gradually bring down the electricity prices.

Musadik Malik said each public sector oil companies have been directed to establish a separate company for renewable energy. This, he said will help generate cheap electricity and protect environment. He assured that reforms will be carried out in DISCOs to enhance their efficiency.

Responding to a question, Musadik Malik said progress will soon be seen on Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project.

The Minister of Energy also enumerated steps envisaged by the government for the uplift of rural and urban areas.

He said it has been decided to provide direct subsidy to the farmers on fertilizers. He said provision of high yielding seeds and solar tubewells to the farmers will be ensured in order to enhance the productivity of agriculture sector. He said loans will also be provided for the establishment of farm industries in order to ensure maximum utilization of fruits and vegetables.

For the urban areas, the Minister of Energy said that a plan has been developed to provide IT related training to five hundred thousand youth. He said banks will also be asked to provide loans for the promotion of small and medium industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Electricity Iran Agriculture Company Oil Progress Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

10 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

59 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business