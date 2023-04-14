UrduPoint.com

No Hurdles To Russia's Work At World Bank-IMF Meetings, Except For Visa Issues - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 07:33 PM

No Hurdles to Russia's Work at World Bank-IMF Meetings, Except for Visa Issues - Official

Russia is not experiencing any hurdles to its participation in the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, except for visa issues, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

Russia is not experiencing any hurdles to its participation in the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, except for visa issues, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Leaving aside the visa issue, the Russian delegation does not encounter any obstacles during meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions," Marshavin said.

The 2023 Spring Meetings are taking place in Washington from April 10-16.

