No Impediments In Ways Of Legal Exports-imports, Says Customs' Official

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 07:57 PM

No impediments in ways of legal exports-imports, says customs' official

Collector Customs Muhammad Tahir on Thursday said that the authorities were maintaining strict checking of passengers and luggage at the airport, here, also clearing that there were no hurdles in way of legal imports and exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Collector Customs Muhammad Tahir on Thursday said that the authorities were maintaining strict checking of passengers and luggage at the airport, here, also clearing that there were no hurdles in way of legal imports and exports.

"We are making efforts to make Multan airport smuggling-free," the collector said while addressing a press conference at Multan Customs House.

Tahir said, there were no hurdles in import and exports through Multan airport, adding that customs officials always guided exporters and made the process easy for them to ensure that Pakistan continued to get a much-needed foreign exchange earnings.

He said that high-risk passengers or flights were checked thoroughly.

Highlighting Customs Multan's performance, he said, the customs had seized 632,000 litres of smuggled petrol/diesel worth Rs 160 million during the ongoing fiscal year. The operations against smuggling of petrol/diesel and other items would continue unhindered, he added.

Moreover, Rs 48 million worth of non-custom-paid vehicles, dry milk, tyres and other smuggled items were also taken into possession during operations by customs Multan, he said.

