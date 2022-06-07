UrduPoint.com

No Increase In Petroleum Prices: Miftah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

No increase in petroleum prices: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Tuesday while rubbishing the rumours, clarified that the government had made no increase in the petroleum prices.

In a Tweet, the minister said that there is no summary or plan to increase the petroleum prices.

"In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices", the minister tweeted.

