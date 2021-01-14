'No increase in POL prices so far,' Ogra Spokesperson rejects media reports

(@fidahassanain)

The Spokesperson says that the news about increase in POL prices is baseless as the authority has not advised the ministry for any increase in POL prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has rejected the reports of any suggestion about increase in the POL prices.

The Spokesperson said that no increase was suggested by the authority so far.

Earlier, tv channels reported that the authority had sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum by giving recommendations of Rs11 increase in the POL prices.

They reported that that the PM would give approval first after which these prices would be effective. Ogra recommended an increase of Rs 11.95 per litre in the rates of petrol and Rs 9.57 in the price of diesel. The Ministry of Finance would announce the decision after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government last month had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2. 31 per litre with the approval of the Prime Minister.