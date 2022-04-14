No increase in sugar price at utility stores: Industries Ministry

The Ministry of Industries and Production Thursday rebutted the media reports regarding increase in sugar prices during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Industries and Production Thursday rebutted the media reports regarding increase in sugar prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

"Our monitoring teams have checked the prices in Karachi (Jodia Bazar), Lahore (Akbari Mandi), and different markets of Islamabad and reported that the retail price of the sugar in most areas was Rs 85 per kg while in the whole sale market, the commodity was available at Rs 82 per kg", said a statement issued by the ministry of industries and Production here.

However, after receiving reports of selling sugar at Rs 94 per kg at some utility stores, the ministry took strong notice and started investigation in this regard.

The statement added that the sugar is being sold at Rs 85 per kg in all utility stores across the country. The government is monitoring the smooth supply of all eatable items on subsidized rates at all the utility stores.