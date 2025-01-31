Open Menu

No Increase In Sugar Price During Ramazan: Tanveer Assures

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM

No increase in sugar price during Ramazan: Tanveer assures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday assured that there would be no increase in the sugar price during the month of Ramazan.

While chairing a meeting to review sugar prices, the minister emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to provide relief to consumers during Ramazan, said a news release.

The meeting gave sugar mills owners one week to consult on sugar prices. The final price of sugar will be announced on February 6 (Thursday).

He highlighted that sugar mills owners must make farmers partners in profits and played their role in solving their production and financial problems.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Federal board of Revenue Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

More Stories From Business