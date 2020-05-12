UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Indications Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe To Change After Contract Expires - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

No Indications Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe to Change After Contract Expires - Operator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) GASCADE, the German operator of the transmission network that distributes gas received via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sees no signals that the transit could somehow change starting from May 18 when a transit contact is set to expire, but is ready to react to potential changes, its spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

The Polish government's Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, said Warsaw planned to deliver gas to Western Europe through its section on the auction basis after the contract expires. Naimski has also said that Poland, which transits 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Germany every year, plans to increase price for the transit.

"We, of course, are assessing developments in the national and international gas markets and will respond to changes if necessary.

However, there are currently no clear signals that our work will be affected. Therefore, we are not going to take part in any speculations," GASCADE's spokesperson said.

The gas pipeline runs through the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany.

Poland's Gaz-System operator has said that Warsaw already auctioned access to the capacities of its section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, and 80 percent of capacities were reserved for the third quarter of 2020. The spokesperson of Gaz-System told Sputnik that such auctions will be held every day from May 18-June 1.

At the same time, GASCADE's spokesperson confirmed that Gaz-System's auctions are carried out under to European law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Warsaw Same Price Belarus Poland May Gas 2020 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

20 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

10 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

10 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

10 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.