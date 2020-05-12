No Indications Gas Transit Via Yamal-Europe to Change After Contract Expires - Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) GASCADE, the German operator of the transmission network that distributes gas received via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sees no signals that the transit could somehow change starting from May 18 when a transit contact is set to expire, but is ready to react to potential changes, its spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

The Polish government's Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, said Warsaw planned to deliver gas to Western Europe through its section on the auction basis after the contract expires. Naimski has also said that Poland, which transits 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Germany every year, plans to increase price for the transit.

"We, of course, are assessing developments in the national and international gas markets and will respond to changes if necessary.

However, there are currently no clear signals that our work will be affected. Therefore, we are not going to take part in any speculations," GASCADE's spokesperson said.

The gas pipeline runs through the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany.

Poland's Gaz-System operator has said that Warsaw already auctioned access to the capacities of its section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, and 80 percent of capacities were reserved for the third quarter of 2020. The spokesperson of Gaz-System told Sputnik that such auctions will be held every day from May 18-June 1.

At the same time, GASCADE's spokesperson confirmed that Gaz-System's auctions are carried out under to European law.