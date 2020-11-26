UrduPoint.com
No Industry To Be Harmed, Relocated: RUDA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Rashid Aziz Thursday said that no industry would be harmed or acquired unduly.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday, he said a survey was being conducted for information collection while relocation of industry or residential area was not part of the planning.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former president Muhammad Ali Mian and representatives of trade and industry also spoke at the LCCI.

The RUDA chairman informed the house that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was aimed at rehabilitating Lahore city, meeting the needs of growing population, alleviating water scarcity and accelerating economic process across the province, including Lahore, adding that 46-km lake was part of the project.

He said that the green area of the provincial capital had been reduced by 167% with the passage of time, adding that 200% growth of urbanisation had been witnessed in the city.

He said that implementation of the project would not only meet the city needs but also create immense opportunities for jobs and economic activities, adding that the project would help get rid of pollution and smog issues in the city.

He said that implementation of the project within the stipulated timeline was a priority of the government.

"Keeping in view the government priorities, the progress on the project was being monitored at the highest level, and timely completion of the project would be ensured," the chairman said, adding that the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was very important for the Punjab province as well as entire Pakistan. It would help attract foreign exchange and create job opportunities, he said.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that various members of the business community had approached the Chamber and expressed their concerns regarding the project. He said that at the planning stage of the multi-trillion project, the industrial units located in and around the area, especially the steel rolling units, were being marked and sealed. Notices were being served on the industrial units under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act.

