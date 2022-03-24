UrduPoint.com

No Injustice To Be Tolerated Against Any Tax Payers: FTO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 12:44 PM

No injustice to be tolerated against any tax payers: FTO

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Thursday categorically announced that "no injustice will be tolerated at any cost against any tax payer " across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Thursday categorically announced that "no injustice will be tolerated at any cost against any tax payer " across the country.

The FTO always attached great importance to business community especially all tax payers and fully committed by law to address the genuine grievances being confronted by them due any mal-administration by any functionaries of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) or inland revenue services or customs, he said, while talking to a delegation of� businessmen called on him.

He said all advisors/consultants of regional offices of FTO spread all over the country have been directed to speed the lawful disposal of� pending complaints on top priority and be decided on merit within stipulated period of time frame.

He said private sector always play significant role in economic development of the country and state is bound to provide business friendly environment to them by fully ensuring for ease of doing business.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said tax payers contribute a major role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

On the other hand he said FBR is apex tax body in Pakistan which collects taxes and revenue from tax payers strictly in accordance with law.

He urged the business community to file only lawful genuine complaints supported with documentary evidence for seeking justice or remedy of grievances.

He said special awareness seminars are being organised at all regional offices and big cities to educate the business community about the role and function of FTO while business coordinators have also been appointed at chambers of Commerce and Industries for effective better liaison with FTO for prompt action.

Earlier he also called on President SAARC Chamber of Commerce Iftikhar Ali Malik and exchanged views for further improvement in FTO offices with regard to overcoming tax payers complaints.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated the heroic services being offered by Dr Asif Jah and announce to extend whole hearted support to him to make his tenure as landmark in the successful result oriented relationship with business community.

Dr Asif Jah on the recommendation of Iftikhar Ali Malik,has taken Meher Kashif Younis on FTO advisory committee for better coordination with all categories of tax payers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chamber FBR Commerce All From Top Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Ambassa ..

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Ambassador, Decision Not Made Yet - D ..

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers drugs

ANF recovers drugs

3 minutes ago
 North Korea fires suspected 'long range' ballistic ..

North Korea fires suspected 'long range' ballistic missile

4 minutes ago
 North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South ..

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers' organisations should not become tool of p ..

Lawyers' organisations should not become tool of political parties: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discr ..

Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discrimination in EU - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>