No Interruptions In Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Production Despite Unrest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Production of oil and gas has not been affected by the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, with all three oil refineries of the country operating as usual, the country's energy minister said on Friday.

The country's energy minister Magzum Mirzagaliev said that all three Kazakh oil refineries are working normally, adding that the decline in oil production was spotted only on the Tengiz field due to export restrictions.

