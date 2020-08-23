UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust Present In KP, Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

No locust present in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :National locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Sunday said that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however locust was present in one district each Baluchistan and Sindh.

Meanwhile, anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress to eradicate the pest from effected areas.

During last 24 hours, 222,015 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 793 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

During Iast 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,118,947 hectares areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress Tharparkar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

14 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

1 hour ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.