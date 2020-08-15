No Locust present in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre(NLCC) on Saturday said that no locust presence was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, it was find in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh.

The anti-locust locust survey and control operations were in progress and in last 24 hours about 256,050 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas control operation has been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 1,100 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

In last 6 months , control operation has been carried out on 1,108,270 hectares area of land.

No warning received from FAO for commencement of migration from Horn Of AfriCA(HOA).Threat from HOA has reduced, however, FAO recommends to stay on guard, and be vigilant.

Day to day situation in HOA is being very closely monitored by FAO and an early warning well in advance will be issued in case of any kind of migration activity.

Monitoring and vigilance is suggested along coast line from Karachi to Sujawal for any locust settlement due to migration from Oman.

Confirmed breeding in Thraparkar and probable breeding in Cholistan alongwith developmental stage of existing locusts needs to be monitored closely and reported immediately.

All the areas which have received rains and have been affected by presence of Adult Locusts in past may experience late hatchings as already experienced in Lasbela Uthal.

Confirmatory re-survey of selected areas in consultation with Department of Plant Protection P, Department of Agriculture Extension representatives be carried out.

Any kind of survey (presence or absence) or control activity is required to be uploaded to FAO servers using available eLocust resource. Same to be ensured through DPP representatives.

Migration expected from Rajasthan (India) towards central & southern Punjab and also towards central Sindh.