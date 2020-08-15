UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Locust Present In Punjab And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NLCC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

No Locust present in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre(NLCC) on Saturday said that no locust presence was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, it was find in one district of Balochistan and one district of Sindh.

The anti-locust locust survey and control operations were in progress and in last 24 hours about 256,050 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas control operation has been carried out on 100 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 1,100 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

In last 6 months , control operation has been carried out on 1,108,270 hectares area of land.

No warning received from FAO for commencement of migration from Horn Of AfriCA(HOA).Threat from HOA has reduced, however, FAO recommends to stay on guard, and be vigilant.

Day to day situation in HOA is being very closely monitored by FAO and an early warning well in advance will be issued in case of any kind of migration activity.

Monitoring and vigilance is suggested along coast line from Karachi to Sujawal for any locust settlement due to migration from Oman.

Confirmed breeding in Thraparkar and probable breeding in Cholistan alongwith developmental stage of existing locusts needs to be monitored closely and reported immediately.

All the areas which have received rains and have been affected by presence of Adult Locusts in past may experience late hatchings as already experienced in Lasbela Uthal.

Confirmatory re-survey of selected areas in consultation with Department of Plant Protection P, Department of Agriculture Extension representatives be carried out.

Any kind of survey (presence or absence) or control activity is required to be uploaded to FAO servers using available eLocust resource. Same to be ensured through DPP representatives.

Migration expected from Rajasthan (India) towards central & southern Punjab and also towards central Sindh.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Africa Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Oman Progress Same Lasbela Tharparkar Uthal Sujawal May Cholistan From Rains P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

18 minutes ago

Commissioner kicks off polio eradication campaign ..

12 minutes ago

Tyrant India celebrates Independence Day but refu ..

12 minutes ago

Kiev Residents Rally in Solidarity With Belarusian ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan on path to achieve economic prosperity: A ..

12 minutes ago

Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with patri ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.