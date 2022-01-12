No minister supplied Urea on preferential basis: FMPAC

The Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) on Wednesday clarified that none of its members had supplied Urea to any minister on preferential basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) on Wednesday clarified that none of its members had supplied Urea to any minister on preferential basis.

With reference to claims made in the National Assembly, the FMPAC said neither there was any minister's quota nor any FMPAC members had supplied Urea to any minister, and all the allegations in that regard were baseless.

"The stakeholders are well aware that the fertilizer producers have been working closely with the Ministry of Industries and for the past several weeks decide allocations on joint basis to ensure agronomic needs of Urea are met across Pakistan," the Council said.

FMPAC said it actively supported government measures to ensure affordable and adequate supplies of fertilizers throughout the country.