No More Extension; FBR Urges Taxpayers To File Income Tax Returns Without Delay

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday once again urged all the taxpayers, both old and new, to make the most of one-time extension of 15 days granted for filing of Income Tax Returns till October 15

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday once again urged all the taxpayers, both old and new, to make the most of one-time extension of 15 days granted for filing of Income Tax Returns till October 15.

The board, in a statement issued by the board here, advised that returns should be filed without delay as the deadline was already fast approaching.

The board reiterated that the timely Filing of Income Tax Returns would also save the filers from the hassles of system issues which may occur due to extraordinary traffic at the portal on the last day.

However, the statement added, FBR had enhanced the capacity of its IT System to ensure that the IRIS software was properly working, round the clock.

FBR believes in facilitation of taxpayers and accords top priority to resolve their issues, statement said adding the extension in date for filing of return till October 15, was alsoaimed at alleviation of hardships faced by the people.

It was reaffirmed that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that FBR's IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension would be given beyond October 15.

