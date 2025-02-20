No More Free Rides, All Segments Must Pay Tax For National Interest: Finance Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said here on Thursday that country’s retail sector, which contributes a significant 19% to the country's GDP, is paying a mere 1% in taxes, sparking concerns over the sector's lack of contribution to the national exchequer.
Speaking at a conference on “Retail Reimagined: Innovate, Collaborate & Thrive”, organized by The Pakistan Retail business Council (PRBC), the minister said, the disproportionate burden of taxes on the manufacturing, services industry, and salaried class is unsustainable.
"We need to bring other segments, including agriculture, real estate, retail, and wholesale, into the tax net."
He lauded the provincial government for taking measures towards this end by passing bills in their respective assemblies for imposing agricultural taxes.
He said the government has been engaging with the retail sector, requesting them to formalize their businesses and pay their due share of taxes. For national interest, "we cannot afford to have people taking a free ride anymore," adding documentation was key to achieving this goal.
He said, there has been Rs9.4 trillion rupees in cash circulation, which needed to be brought into the formal economy, acknowledged that this could not be done overnight however the government was determined to move in the right direction.
The economy, the minister added, has taken a significant turn for the better, with macroeconomic stability firmly in place as Currency has stabilized, foreign exchange reserves have increased and inflation has receded with the policy rate decreasing significantly leading Kibor to recede from 23% to around 11%.
These positive developments have not gone unnoticed, as foreign investors are once again taking notice of Pakistan's economic potential. Institutional flows are returning to the country, with investments pouring in on both the debt and equity sides.
The minister said Pakistan was actively engaged with international rating agencies, with a clear goal in sight to upgrade its credit rating to the "Single B" category.
He said the country has already made significant strides in this direction, with a notable upgrade in the last Calendar year. Building on this momentum, Pakistan is hopeful of securing a further upgrade, which would have far-reaching implications for its economic prospects.
A "Single B" rating would not only enhance Pakistan's credibility in the eyes of international investors but also pave the way for the country to diversify its funding base and regain access to national capital markets. This, in turn, would help Pakistan to establish itself as a "bankable brand" once again, marking a significant milestone in its economic revival.
He said the government was focusing on achieving sustainable and inclusive growth instead of being caught in boom-and-bust cycles like in past.
The minister said structural reforms in taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and public finance were underway. A major overhaul of the taxation system is underway, with a focus on end-to-end digitization to promote transparency, reduce leakage, and combat corruption
The introduction of faceless customs has already shown promising results, with 80% of imports being cleared within 18-19 hours, down from 118 hours. This streamlined process has eliminated the facilitation money culture, fostering a more efficient and trustworthy tax authority.
In the energy sector, efforts are being made to transition towards competitive energy, the finance minister added.
He said, a cabinet committee, chaired by him, was spearheading reforms in 43 ministries having 400 departments, adding 20 ministries have already been taken to task and the process would be completed by June end.
He said the private sector was being positioned to take the lead in driving the country's growth, with the government providing a policy framework and ensuring policy continuity. To achieve fiscal discipline, the government has initiated a right-sizing exercise and implemented pension reforms, with new civil bureaucracy recruits now on a defined contribution system.
